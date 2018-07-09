10 creative ways to do up a child’s room

Get creative! Get creative!

Every child is different and one must design the room based on what the child likes or doesn’t. The child’s personality should reflect in the room and they should feel comfortable and happy using it.

By Tanvi Sekhsaria

When it comes to the ideal kids’ bedroom, the organisation takes precedence over aesthetics in most homes. Designing a child’s room is not as easy as it sounds. A clean and uncluttered room is all about finding ample storage space, a perfect bed to sleep, right table to study and clear space to indulge in indoor games. You need to ensure these elements fit into the overall arrangement and the central theme of the room.

Create a themed bedroom with the right furniture

Many people opt for funky bunk beds, sliding beds, poster beds or tent-like beds to add a quirky fun element. You can even customise the bed based on a particular sport or character they like. For example, a car bed for a boy or a princess bed for a girl. If one wants to give a pirate theme, the side table and wardrobes can be in wooden, while the rest of the items can be made with the mix of red, black and blue. These can be readily available at furniture stores like Cilek at Raghuvanshi Mills in Mumbai or can be custom-made.

Create a cosy corner to unwind and enjoy reading books

A cosy corner in a child’s bedroom will make him look forward to spending time in his room rather than remaining outdoors all the time. This little corner can be made cosy by adding a beanbag, rocking chair or a comfortable rug where they can sit, relax and read books. Away from their hectic daily routines, this is their quiet place, which they can look forward to. Cosy corners are usually designed near the window, so that children receive direct sunlight. One can also add a funky lampshade or reading light to add to the ambience. You can create a stylish canopy filled with colourful blankets and shelves of books.

Open, clear spaces are vital for indoor activities

Kids love playing and running around in their room. One must ensure that the room is not overburdened and there is enough empty space for a kid to freely move around. Excess storage restricts empty space and the kid might get injured due to the clutter. You can also add snakes and ladder or hopscotch printed mats, which can be used as and when required. Furniture in their room must be extremely fragile with soft corners. Edges of the furniture should be blunt and rounded as sharp edges would injure the child. Soft cushioning with the help of fabric and leather can be added to avoid any sharp edges, as well as add beauty to the room.

Fun, but inexpensive wall treatments work in the long run

Children can be experimental and creative with the walls in the house. The artistic nature in them might wake up and they may convert the walls of their room into a canvas with the new art they learn in school. I recommend opting for chalk board paint, which enables your kid to endlessly scribble on the walls. You can easily get rid of crayon and chalk stains from these walls. You can also paint one of the furniture pieces as chalkboard. This paint can be easily bought from any Asian paints store. Besides this, one can paint a wall with the child’s favourite novel or cartoon characters. An even simpler option is to add simple patterns like aztec, chevron and stripes and textures to the wall.

Use storage space to add openness to the room

Optimum storage for their clothes, games and books is very necessary. You can make block- like looking storage cabinets or cute hanging shelves to store them. Allocating different areas for their toys, books and clothes teaches them to be organised. Children’s toys are colourful and come in different sizes and shapes, which can be used to decorate the room. Storage space can be saved by using hooks to hang large toys and open shelves for small toys.

Practice colour wisdom

Children are usually happy and chirpy. To keep up with their mood, we should use bright primary and secondary colours like yellow, orange, blue, red, etc. To balance this, use the right amount of subtle monotone colours like white, grey, and beige. Interesting ceiling finishes can include glow in the dark paints or cloud painted ceilings. Kids are usually curious and innovative in nature, so they would enjoy staring at this while they are about to sleep. It would seem like they are gazing at the night stars. Having timeless base colours like pinks, mints, turquoise and yellow allows one to layer up different shades and prints. You can also introduce these colours through accessories.

Customisation is key

Be creative and use all your Pinterest mood boards in designing your kid’s room. You can replace boring handles with colourful, geometric, uniquely shaped knobs and handles to open doors and wardrobe shutters. Customised wallpapers and blinds with their favourite cartoon/animated characters is always loved by kids. Plain white curtains are boring and get dirty quickly. To make the windows pretty, you can use unique printed curtains. You can beautify it further with colourful tussels and mini pompoms. Photo frames with their childhood photographs/ a family tree can add a personal touch to the room. Pictures can include the child’s fondest moments from vacation, activities, achievements etc. There are a few custom DIY creations that turn the small corner into a useful closet or shelf, which are available as per your budget and need.

Choose the right flooring

Flooring should be non-slippery, so one should use matt vitrified tiles or wooden flooring. Kids present a wide range of threats to a floor. For instance, wear and tear from foot traffic, toys, drops and spills can take their toll and mar your investment. Since kids crawl on the floor to play, one can even place a rug or carpet to protect their feet and hands. Carpets are available in a wide range of styles. One can also use rubber mats. They can also add to the aesthetic of the room.

Illuminate the room with perfect lighting

Lighting should be efficient as everything should be easily visible to the children. Along with the right amount of light through LED ceiling panel lights, one can even give some mood lighting with the help of some fairy lights or lava lamps to add to the ambience. Along with the right amount of natural light, one can add a desk lamp, bedside tables or any other corner of the room that lacks additional light. Pendants or hanging lights add an excellent level of light across the entire room.

Use educational items creatively

One can be creative in one’s designing by adding some educational elements to the room. You can place things that could aid for their learning like books, charts and toys for education. This way, your kid can have fun while learning. One can use building blocks as a staircase in colourful colours. Carpets or rugs printed with alphabets or numbers in bright finishes can be a great tool.

(The writer is the founder of interior designing firm Little Ms. Designer.)