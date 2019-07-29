International Tiger Day 2019: 5 informative shows to watch with kids

International Tiger Day 2019: You may have already taken your child to the zoo to give a glimpse of the biggest of cat species, the tiger. To get your child to know more about this fascinating animal, here are some shows and documentaries that they will surely enjoy watching.

Tiger-Amazing Animals

This is an episode from National Geographic Kids’ series Amazing Animals. The episode introduces children to some unique facts about tigers like their hunting strategies, stripes on the body, and so on.

Tigers About the House

This BBC Earth show follows British born Giles Clark who shares his experience of raising two Sumatran tiger cubs, born in August 2013, at Brisbane’s Australia Zoo, to raise awareness about the highly endangered species.

19 Interesting Facts about Tigers – Facts for Kids

In this episode by Mocomi Kids, children are taught some fun facts about tigers, the biggest of all cat species, from their weight and height to why they are endangered.

Sumatra’s Last Tigers

Tiger population around the world is gradually diminishing. Some tigers, including man killers, however, are being rehabilitated and released into the wild in Sumatra. This documentary follows this conservation project by Tomy Winata, Indonesian tycoon.

A Tribute to Machhli

This documentary introduces kids to Machhli, known to be the most photographed tiger in the world. For 19 years, the Bengal tiger attacked crocodiles, defended her cubs from males and survived with one eye before passing away at the Ranthambore tiger reserve.