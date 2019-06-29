Watch: Teen with anti-vax mom explains the importance of vaccination

Ethan Lindenberger, an 18-year-old boy from Ohio, went online in November 2018 to seek help on how he should get vaccinated. That’s because he did not get vaccinated as a kid. Later on, the boy went against his parent’s wishes, who feared about its adverse effects, and got vaccinated.

Advertising

In a Ted Talk recently, the high school senior spoke about how he is now leading a new movement to fight misinformation about vaccines. He said, “…my mom, she was misinformed and misled by sources that convinced her that if she was a loving parent, she wouldn’t vaccinate…My mom got a lot of her beliefs from social media, from Facebook and from organisations that were allowing their platforms to push lies that were very dangerous.”

Also Read| ‘Influenza vaccine is essential for tackling child mortality, health of pregnant women in India’

So, when Lindenberger finally appeared before the US Senate committee, he talked about how misinformation can be dangerous.

Advertising

Explaining the importance of spreading awareness by sharing personal anecdotes, he said in his Ted Talk, “If I was talking to an individual and they said, “Why are vaccines important?” I would say nothing alongside any other answer, I would not in any way fathomably give them answer outside of: people are dying, and that’s important. And that children are dying, and that’s important. And that we’re having disease outbreaks that should not be here. And I believe, as John Boyle put it, these diseases should be in history books and not in our communities. So because of that, you need to make a personal decision to stand up for truth.”

Watch the video here: