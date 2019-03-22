Listen: What do you tell your child if your partner is having an affair?

What do you tell your child if your partner is having an affair? How do you explain it to him or her?

“The question should be, ‘Do you need to tell the child?’,” parent and professor of psychology Tanu Shree Singh corrects. According to Singh, the first issues to address are the ways in which the affair is affecting the marriage and if the couple is planning to work on them. The child should be told about it only if he or she feels some form of stress or tension in the family. “Just because something happened, doesn’t mean the child has to know,” she says.

Now, what if the child hears about the affair from someone else other than the parents? The best way is to come clean and apologise, suggests Singh.

Listen to this podcast to know more about how to deal with issues around talking to children about infidelity: