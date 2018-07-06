8 Disney movies to watch with your child

Get out the popcorn! Get out the popcorn!

The release of the long-awaited sequel to The Incredibles is just the right mood to get out the popcorn and settle down for some Disney fun with your kids!

By Anmol Dham

Disney movies are the perfect medium to make your ‘little adult’ learn something about life with loads of laughter and an occasional teardrop from time to time. We have a list of eight Disney classics and some future classics that every parent should watch in the company of their child.

LION KING

Starting with the absolute classics, Lion King is a story about the struggles of Simba, the lion cub, who fled his father’s kingdom after his uncle, who wanted his brother’s throne, led him to believe that he was the cause of his father’s death. Later in adulthood, he finds out his real identity and journeys back in time, relying on things his father taught him when he was young. It is packed with cleverly built supporting characters like Timon and Pumbaa, who give us a couple of chuckles, to put it lightly, through their interesting chemistry.

FINDING NEMO

If your child hasn’t heard of Finding Nemo yet, are you even a good parent? Finding Nemo is a drama that involves a heroic clownfish who wants to get his son back after he is abducted. It is a story that will take you on a rollercoaster ride from good ol’ family friendly Disney humour to eye-watering emotional sequences that would surely make your child reach out for a hug.

THE INCREDIBLES

With a family of superhumans trying to fit in among regular human beings, it highlights how tough it is to raise a teen through the complex years. If that’s not your thing, you’re sure to love watching Mr Incredible’s friend Frozone’s “Honey, where’s my supersuit?” segment on a loop, once the movie is over!

MONSTERS, INC.

Monsters, Inc. hits with a lethal dose of cuteness on so many different levels. A bunch of ‘scary monsters’ showing their vulnerable and rather human side is something that would help your child see “negativity” with a new wave of positivity.

WALL-E

Arguably the best movie Disney has released in their not-so-brief history, it revolves around a robot who falls in love with another robot. The journey they both go through in a spaceship that is designed to be the permanent sanctuary for humankind changes the fate of the species itself.

THE JUNGLE BOOK

This movie needs no introduction whatsoever. It is a rather thrilling story that was conceived and written by Rudyard Kipling and later adapted into an animated motion picture, which was an instant hit among children. It is more or less a tradition for parents to read this story to their children before a good night’s sleep. 2016’s The Jungle Book by Jon Favreau has a more mature approach in telling the story, which would suit both the parent and child.

CARS

It is Disney’s take on a coming-of-age movie when Lightning McQueen, an ill-tempered race car with a promising future learns a valuable lesson in life with the help of a retired legend, Fabulous Hudson Hornet. This movie is a metaphor for a father-and-son relationship that is sure to help you bond with your naughty little one.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

Maybe it’s not the most accurate depiction of a regular all-American high school, but a teen movie starring heartthrob Zac Efron is basically how every high school boy wants to look and who every high school girl wants to be friends with. It will most certainly help you get closer to your daughter who’s preparing for adolescence, because it focuses shows her dreams more than any other movie available. And, come on, who doesn’t love a singing and dancing Zac Efron!