Watch: Why kids need ‘structure’

Parents, friends and relatives need to support children right from the beginning, even before they get to primary school. former US Secretary of State Colin Powell explained in his TED Talk.

Powell emphasized that children need structure and said, “…kids need structure, and the trick I play in all of my school appearances is that when I get through with my little homily to the kids, I then invite them to ask questions, and when they raise their hands, I say, “Come up,” and I make them come up and stand in front of me. I make them stand at attention like a soldier. Put your arms straight down at your side, look up, open your eyes, stare straight ahead, and speak out your question loudly so everybody can hear. No slouching, no pants hanging down, none of that stuff.”

“When does the learning process begin? Does it begin in first grade? No, no, it begins the first time a child in a mother’s arms looks up at the mother…That’s when language begins. That’s when love begins. That’s when structure begins,” he added.

Watch the video here: