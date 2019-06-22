Watch: Why we should raise kids to be entrepreneurs

In an interesting Ted Talk, entrepreneur Cameron Herold talks about why we need to recognise and encourage entrepreneurial talent in kids.

Herold begins by narrating his own experiences as a child who struggled with school. “But I knew at a very early age that I loved money, I loved business and I loved this entrepreneurial thing. I was raised to be an entrepreneur,” he says.

Every child has dreams and passions but more often than not, they are not allowed to pursue them. From deciding the school, college to their career, it is parents who take decisions on their child’s behalf.

“We get told that we need to study harder or be more focused or get a tutor. My parents got me a tutor in French, and I still suck in French. Two years ago, I was the highest-rated lecturer at MIT’s Entrepreneurial Master’s Program. It was a speaking event in front of groups of entrepreneurs from around the world. When I was in grade two, I won a citywide speaking competition, but nobody had ever said, “Hey, this kid’s a good speaker. He can’t focus, but he loves walking around and getting people energised.” No one said, “Get him a coach in speaking.” They said, get me a tutor in what I suck at,” Herold recalls.

Talking about nurturing entrepreneurial skills in kids, he explains, “If we can teach our kids to be entrepreneurial, the ones that show the traits to be, like we teach the ones who have science gifts to go on in science, what if we saw the ones with entrepreneurial traits and taught them to be entrepreneurs? We could have these kids spreading businesses instead of waiting for government handouts.”

So, how do you teach these skills to kids? Herold says, “You know, we teach our kids and we buy them games, but why don’t we get them games, if they’re entrepreneurial kids, that nurture the traits you need to be entrepreneurs? Why don’t you teach them not to waste money? I remember being told to walk out into the middle of a street in Banff, Alberta. I’d thrown a penny out in the street, and my dad said, “Go pick it up. I work too damn hard for my money. I’m not going to see you waste a penny.” I remember that lesson to this day.

Watch the video here: