Watch: ‘My guru is my son,’ says a father

Entrepreneur and father Ravi Shankar’s son was two-and-a-half years old when the boy’s parents noticed that he could not speak the basic words that a child of his age could.

“We thought we should go to a doctor,” Shankar related in a Ted Talk, adding how the doctor asked them to visit a centre for deaf and mute, something that was completely unexpected for the parents.

The experts at the centre examined Shankar’s son and finally declared that he could not hear. But as parents, Shankar and his wife were convinced that their son had no such issue. Their son finally had to be operated, followed by speech therapy. In the process, the parents consulted several doctors and were informed that their son’s milestones were delayed. Shankar’s son was finally enrolled in a special school.

For seven years, the parents struggled to help their child learn. “Every event had to be repeated…It took me three months to teach him cycling but now I am really proud that he is able to ride a bike,” said Shankar.

“Parents, the most effective tool to make children (achieve milestones) is patience. We have to put ourselves in each and every instance in their shoes to understand how they think, how they respond. My guru is my son,” he remarked.

