Watch: 3 important rules to spark learning in kids

How do you encourage learning in kids? It is by allowing them to question, believes high school teacher Ramsey Musallam.

Advertising

In a Ted Talk, the teacher talked about classroom learning and said that if one has the “guts to confuse our students, perplex them, and evoke real questions, through those questions, we as teachers have information that we can use to tailor robust and informed methods of blended instruction.”

Children are curious by nature and as adults, it is our responsibility to not demotivate them in anyway. Talking about there three rules that Musallam followed, he explained, “Curiosity comes first. Questions can be windows to great instruction, but not the other way around. Rule number two: Embrace the mess…And rule number three: Practice reflection. What we do is important. It deserves our care, but it also deserves our revision,” which holds true both in the case of teachers and parents.

The teacher added, “…if we as educators leave behind this simple role as disseminators of content and embrace a new paradigm as cultivators of curiosity and inquiry, we just might bring a little bit more meaning to their school day, and spark their imagination.”

Watch the video here: