How your child is fed is just as important as what they are eating

In a Ted Talk, paediatric nutrionist Jill Castle shared how she “focussed” her parenting approach towards providing just the right kind of nutrition to her child. And yet her daughter was diagnosed to be clinically underweight at 12 months of age. This was the time when Castle struggled to feed her child.

“I wrestled with the right approach,” Castle said and ultimately decided not to push her child to eat more or force her to finish her meals.

“Feeding kids is not easy, it takes a lot of work…There is no magic food, best diet or special plan,” she said. Not just what they eat but how your child eats it is just as important, she added. “That interaction between the parent and child during the process of feeding can be a powerful predictor of how well a child would eat,” she emphasised.

“Some children would do whatever their parents ask them to do, even eat more food when they are not hungry. When parents control their children’s eating, it can make them preoccupied with food and even overindulge,” she explained. Watch the video to know how to feed your child.

