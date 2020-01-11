Watch: A mother on having ‘the talk’ with her eight-year-old

In this entertaining Ted talk, comedian Julia Sweeney talks about how she unwittingly ended up discussing the birds and bees with her eight-year-old daughter.

As she hilariously puts it, “”It does seem odd. It is a little bit like having a waste treatment plant right next to an amusement park … Bad zoning, but …”

The conversation starts when they discuss frogs and how they reproduce. her daughter asks, “And where do, um, where do human women, like, where do women lay their eggs?” Sweeney replies, “Well, funny you should ask. We have evolved to have our own pond. We have our very own pond inside our bodies. And we lay our eggs there, we don’t have to worry about other eggs or anything like that. It’s our own pond. And that’s how it happens.”

The questions continue, till Sweeney has to pitxch in with some white lies, but not before the two discuss mating rituals of dogs and cats. Watch the video to perhaps prepare or remember your own conversations with kids.

