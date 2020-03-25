Quarantined? Keep your child engaged with these YouTube read-alouds

Remember, the best read alouds are those that capture the attention of kids with clear text, good sound, and interesting selection of stories. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Remember, the best read alouds are those that capture the attention of kids with clear text, good sound, and interesting selection of stories. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It has been announced: the country is in a state of lockdown for 21 days at least, beginning today. Which means, you only have yourself and your family for company. Now, that means you can either make the best use of your time, or stay in a state of acute boredom. In order to do the former, here are some interesting read-alouds that we found off the net. Both funny and riveting, some incredily talented people are behind some of these videos. You can enjoy them with your children.

Remember, the best read alouds are those that capture the attention of kids with clear text, good sound, interesting selection of stories, lots of images and colours, and one that shows the text that the reader is reading. Here is a list.

Kid Time Story Time

Here is some good old, cute hand puppetry and voice modulation, to keep your tot totally enthralled. Kid Time Story Time is high on energy and simple lessons from life. This one, for instance, tells kids about the Latin culture of naming kids. It is a great way for them to understand the world and the different kinds of people that live in it. Also, it is bilingual, so your kid may pick up the language, too!

Kahaani Box



Kahaani Box is a Hindi-language channel on YouTube. It has videos of “children’s books read alouds by Neha”. Since it is an Indian channel, understanding the accent won’t be difficult for kids. The stories are read aloud in both English and Hindi, and most of them are about animals. This will keep your child engaged for hours.

Storytime with Ryan and Craig

Their channel has some really interesting stories for children. And what’s best is that Ryan and Craig are actually comedians, so expect some chuckles. Start a video for your kids, while you go about doing your other chores instead. Let’s just say Ryan and Craig will not disappoint.

Kilkariyan

Colourful illustrations and simple stories, this channel mostly has meaningful stories about children, in both English and Hindi languages. The stories are narrated in a conversational way which is easy to understand. Your kid can sit and listen to it for hours.

Kids Stories 4 You

The best thing about this read aloud is, it is simple and the illustrations are catchy. The narrator reads from a book, turns the pages and the story still flows in an impactful manner. If you want your child to stay busy while you quickly cater to your other responsibilities, look no further.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd