Watch: The magic of turmeric and other immunity-boosting tips, from a nutritionist

The lockdown period has been challenging for everyone, but more so for children, who are having to stay home, away from school, their friends, and everything else that they once considered normal. This is why, it becomes essential for parents to find a balance between their official commitments, and their time with their kids, so they do not end up feeling alienated and unhappy.

In this Facebook live with Express Parenting, nutritionist Prachi Mandholia shares ways in which parents can make sure they strengthen their kids immunity, by making them eat everything healthy. “Give them seasonal fruits like oranges and mangoes. They are rich sources of vitamins C and E, respectively. Also, you can give them fresh turmeric — it is a magical food. You can add the fresh turmeric root to their food, along with some ghee and black pepper. You must also limit their sugar intake, because taking lots of sugar will decrease their immunity,” she says.

On hygiene

Mandholia says that while parents already know this, they must ensure that their children wash their hands both before and after meals.

On energy-boosting foods

Children can be given some immunity boosting energy bites, which can be made using almonds, walnuts, dates, cinnamon and flax seeds, she says. “Nuts and seeds anyway boost immunity, and they give energy as well. You can also give them til and coconut laddoos, which will give them a lot of energy. High-protein foods like milk, paneer, cheese, curd, boost energy. Give some to them every day,” Mandholia says.

When it comes to snacks, parents must stock up on fruits and nuts, which are great for the health, she adds.

Healthy summer drinks

“It is really hot right now, so apart from water, you can give them fruit milk shakes, butter milk, watermelon juice, coconut water, etc,” she says, adding kids are being creative right now so they may be open to trying new foods. “You can promise them extra time of yours, or you can promise to play some game with them. Also, you should keep them physically active. There are many videos which have full exercise routine in them, so make sure kids exercise. Always keep a balance; if you are giving them some junk snack, give them a fruit along with it, and only if they are willing to eat the fruit will they get the junk snack,” she concludes.

