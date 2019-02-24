Watch: How video games can affect kids

Toggle Menu Sections
"...when we're in game worlds, I believe that many of us become the best version of ourselves--the most likely to help at a moment's notice, the most likely to stick with a problem as long at it takes, to get up after failure and try again."

Representative image (Source: Getty Images)

“All work and no play” is surely not good for kids. But when it comes to video games, we don’t usually encourage children to play too much. But what if video games turn out to have a positive impact on your child? In these Ted Talks, an entrepreneur and game designer will explain how:

How games make kids smarter

In this Ted Talk, entrepreneur and author Gabe Zichermann shows how playing video games can improves a child’s problem-solving skills and make him or her better at multi-tasking. “Video games fundamentally present a continuous process of learning to users. They don’t just learn for a little while and then stop. They’re constantly evolving and moving forward,” he says.

Watch the video:

Gaming can make a better world

Game designer Jane NcGonigal suggests in her Ted Talk the possibility of harnessing the power of games to solve real-world problems. She says, “…when we’re in game worlds, I believe that many of us become the best version of ourselves — the most likely to help at a moment’s notice, the most likely to stick with a problem as long at it takes, to get up after failure and try again.”

Watch the video:

