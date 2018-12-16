Watch: What adults can learn from kids

Listen to these inspiring TED Talks from kids!

Calling for gender neutral toys

Watch McKenna Pope talk about how, just aged 13, she petitioned American toy company Hasbro to change the colour of its Easy Bake Oven to a gender neutral one, since her little brother loved to cook. Along the way, she didn’t realize that she became an “activist”, even as the toy company invited her to unveil the new model in black, silver and blue. She says, “What I didn’t realize at the time, however, was that I had become an activist, I could change something, that even as a kid, or maybe even especially as a kid, my voice mattered, and your voice matters too.”

The value of being childish

A blogger since the age of seven, child prodigy Adora Svitak believes adults have a lot to learn from kids, including their optimism and “childish” thinking. Learning between grown-ups and kids should be reciprocal, she says. She states, “Kids can be full of inspiring aspirations and hopeful thinking, like my wish that no one went hungry, or that everything were free, a kind of utopia. How many of you still dream like that, and believe in the possibilities?”

A novel solution for Alzheimer’s patients

Teen inventor Kenneth Shinozuka has been designing smart products since he was in kindergarten, so it’s no surprise that he came up with a solution to help his grandfather, who suffers from dementia and his aunt, his caregiver. He hopes this will other patients of Alzheimers, who tend to wander off. He said, “Once he stepped onto the floor and out of the bed, the pressure sensor would detect an increase in pressure caused by body weight and then wirelessly send an audible alert to the caregiver’s smartphone. That way, my aunt could sleep much better at night without having to worry about my grandfather’s wandering.”