Toy Story 4 is here! Look out for these other kids’ films in 2019

With the release of Toy Story 4, here are some other children’s films you can enjoy as a family, including some that you can tune in to at home.

Toy Story 4

(Out on June 21)

Forky the ‘spork’ is the newest entrant in the nursery and Bonnie’s most treasured toy as she’s created it herself. The toys must make sure nothing happens to it. Buzz has his hands full as Woody is distracted by Bo and the promise of an alternate life.

Spiderman: Far from Home

(Out on July 2)

Slick special effects and rib-tickling humour get packaged into this blockbuster, following the Avengers: Endgame, where Spidey decides to take a holiday but is tracked down by Nick Fury for a most urgent job. From Spiderverse to multiverse, it’s action all the way!

The Lion King

(Out on July 19)

Gorgeously animated, with all the wisdom of the original story, the pride is back to teach about the delicate balance of nature, greed and its outcome, and above all, the call to duty. Get ready to sway along to the familiar beats and beloved soundtracks.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

(Out on Aug 9)

Dora transfers to cousin Diego’s high school in the city while her parents go exploring the lost city of gold in the jungle. Her friends are in for a surprise as what they think is a field trip turns out to be an adventure of a lifetime, with Dora and her pet monkey Boots in the lead.

Spies in Disguise

(Out on Aug 15)

Follow secret agent Sterling’s crazy journey as he gets transformed into a bird by a scientist on account of pigeons being the most unnoticed creatures and hence being the perfect form a spy could take. International espionage takes a hilarious turn!

Abominable

(Out on Sep 27)

Go on a magical journey with Yi and her friends as they try to save young Yeti from the clutches of evil humans and reunite him with his parents in the mountains. Another whacky offering from Dreamworks that teaches ‘nothing is impossible.’

The Addams Family

(Out on Oct 11)

Some families are more different than the others. Peculiar and ghoulish, the Addams family–broody Wednesday, pranskster Pugsley, Gomez and Morticia, Uncle Fester and It–are back to entertain in an animated version. It’s hideous, it’s horrible and we love it!

Frozen 2

(Out on Nov 22)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven travel to an ancient forest to uncover the origins of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom. Here’s another ice-bound adventure — the much-anticipated sequel to the highest grossing animated movie of all time.

Playmobil

(Out on Nov 22)

Inspired by the Playmobil brand toys, an imaginative world where anything can happen comes alive. On the heels of Lego’s success, here’s the biggest French production of the year — a flesh turns-into-plastic tale — where a brother and sister find themselves in another dimension.

Klaus

(Out in Dec)

A desperate young postman forms an unlikely friendship with a reclusive toymaker. In a world where hand-drawn 2D animation has all but ceased to exist, this movie promises to be a refreshing treat. Netflix plans a Christmas release.

If you can’t contain your excitement, here’s what’s fun and playing on your TV screens now:

On Hotstar

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Batman Vs Superman

The Greatest Showman

Black Panther

The Corpse Bride

On Netflix

Kong: Skull Island

The Little Prince

Moana

Wreck It Ralph

Bolt

On Prime

Alpha

Spiderman: Into the Spider Verse

Godzilla

The Dark Knight

The Legend of Tarzan