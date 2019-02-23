Watch: How to help kids find their voices

What do you tell your kids if they ask what racism is? Or how one religion is different from the other? Here are two Ted Talks, in which educators Liz Kleinrock and Sydney Chaffee talk about sensitising children to taboo issues right at the school level and how it helps in future.

How to teach kids to talk about taboo topics

In this Ted Talk, educator Liz Kleinrock talks about how we can teach kids to discuss taboo topics, like racism or religion, without fear, to promote social change, diversity and inclusion. She says, “…what makes a topic taboo is that feeling of discomfort that arises when these things come up in conversation…But I believe that the first step towards holding conversations about things like equity is to begin by building a common language. And that actually starts with destigmatising topics that are typically deemed taboo.” She asserts that such conversations should start at a young age.

How to help kids find their political voices

Educator Sydney Chaffee explains in this Ted Talk about how children can be encouraged to find their voices, which, in turn, can build important academic and life skills. For instance, if we “deliberately choose to explore history with our students rather than just teach it, we help them understand that history is ongoing and that it’s connected to current movements for justice. And we help them see themselves as potential players within a living history,” she says.

