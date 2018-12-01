Watch: What a father learnt from being a stay-at-home parent

Glen Henry was extremely unhappy at his office and so, he quit his job. It was his wife who then encouraged him to be a stay-at-home dad to their two children.

Henry, like most men, was apprehensive in the beginning, thinking other men might judge him. Just about a week into being a stay-at-home dad, Henry realised he knew nothing about taking care of children.

In a TED Talk, Henry talks to the audience about how he realised the emotional and physical fatigue stay-at-home parents experience, making him (un)learn all that he knew about parenting. “I thought that all I had to do was feed them, change their diapers… But if you leave children alone, they’ll get into just a little bit of mischief,” Henry expressed.

Henry is now an advocate for stay-at-home parents. “It turns out, parenting has a lot more to do with landscaping. And learning. More than teaching,” he concluded.

Watch the video here: