Watch: TED talks on amazing sea creatures that glow underwater

Watch these bioluminescence experts introduce us to a light show underwater with footage of sea creatures that create their own light, in these Ted Talk we have curated for you.

Underwater astonishments

A colour-shifting cuttlefish, a perfectly camouflaged octopus and other aquatic animals that light up underwater await you in this talk from oceanographer David Gallo, who shows astonishing footage of wonderful sea creatures. Celebrating the work of explorers like Edith Widder and Roger Hanlon, Gallo makes us dive deep down into a pitch-black world, filled with blinking lights or rather, a world of bioluminescence. There’s fun stuff that your child and you will love to watch, such as a couple of male squids fighting, changing their colour to white as they do so, but only partly, keeping their gentler side alive for any female they may be facing.

Glow-in-the-dark sharks and other stunning sea creatures

Watch marine biologist and explorer-photographer David Gruber introduce us to a host of amazing sea creatures that inhabit the blue waters, glow in multicolour. Enter the secret universe of biofluorescent sharks, seahorses, eels and more, and see how they light up the waters. Teaming up with fish scientist John Sparks, Gruber discovered over 200 species of biofluorescent fish, including green fluorescent lizardfish. But that’s just the beginning; watch to find out more.

Glowing life in an underwater world

Marine biologist and bioluminescence expert Edith Widder tells us that nearly 90 per cent sea creatures create light, unlike fireflies that are more the exception than the rule on land. As she explores the diversity of this luminous world, looking for clues to their evolution. Among her favourites is a fish that has a “built-in headlight behind its eye that it can use for finding food or attracting a mate. And then when it’s not using it, it actually can roll it down into its head just like the headlights on your Lamborghini.” You might enjoy this informative and captive talk, along with your child, who is old enough to grasp the complexities of life underwater.