Watch: Ted Talks on dealing with miscarriages

Dealing with the grief of pregnancy loss is an uphill battle. Here, some motivational speakers share their emotional, personal journeys on dealing with the pain of miscarriage.

Advertising

The M-Word: Shattering the Silence on Miscarriage

When Dr Lisa Hanasono was still in kindergarten and was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she knew she wanted to be a mother. Now mother to a teen stepdaughter and her baby Sean, her parenting journey hasn’t come easy. In this talk, she ends the silence around the topic of miscarriage, sharing her own story of personal loss. She also tells us how, after going through a traumatic miscarriage, she investigated cultural and other factors that shroud pregnancy loss and how one can bring these into the public sphere. She believes that women, along with their families and communities can break through the stigma and silence that surrounds miscarriages.

Silently Suffering After Pregnancy Loss

Cassandra Blomberg, child development specialist, shares her emotional journey of pregnancy loss, while sharing her research on miscarriage and stillbirth. In an attempt to break the silence around the topic, she talks about how a miscarriage can impact long-term mental health and why women need support through their journey. While Cassandra and her husband, Ryan, have three sons, she suffered three miscarriages and a stillbirth between her first and second children.

Breaking the Silence of Pregnancy Loss

Motivational speaker Tanika Dillard’s desire to start a family was met with recurrent pregnancy loss, prompting her to write about her journey on her blog, The Journey of Love and Life. Here, she shows how grief can be channeled into tenacity.