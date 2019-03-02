Watch: Keeping your child safe in the digital world

Watch these two Ted Talks to know about how the digital world or what we assume to be the “virtual” world can have a deep impact on the child’s well-being, and the measures parents need to ensure their kid’s safety:

The nightmare videos of children and what’s wrong with the internet

In this Ted Talk, writer and artist James Bridle talks about how the internet “hacks the brains of young children in return for advertising revenue”, by creating videos that can exploit young minds. “We need to stop thinking about technology as a solution to all of our problems, but think of it as a guide to what those problems actually are, so we can start thinking about them properly and start to address them,” he says.

Watch the video here:

The conversation we are not having about digital child abuse

Information security expert Sebastian Bortnik outlines the kind of conversations we need to have with children to keep kids safe in the digital world. “We give kids total access and we see if one day, sooner or later, they learn how to take care of themselves. Knowing how to do something is one thing, knowing how to take care of yourself is another…Those kids need to know what the risks of being online are, how to take care of themselves, but also that, fundamentally, as with almost everything else, kids can learn this from any adult,” he says.

Watch the video here: