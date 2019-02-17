Watch: What you need to teach children about food

Does your child throw tantrums about eating certain foods? Or does he or she love to eat junk? Diet-related diseases are spreading like an epidemic today. Children are now at an increased risk of developing obesity, diabetes or food-related disorders. But have you taught your children what he or she should eat and why? Watch these two Ted Talks to know more about what you should tell your child about eating the right kind of foods:

Advertising

Teach every child about food

Popular chef Jamie Oliver talks about why children need to be taught about food, in his Ted Talk. Talking about how unhealthy food and lifestyle impacts a child’s long-term health, he says, “We, the adults of the last four generations, have blessed our children with the destiny of a shorter lifespan than their own parents. Your child will live a life 10 years younger than you because of the landscape of food that we’ve built around them.”

Watch:

Want kids to learn well? Feed them well

In this Ted Talk, former White House Chef and food policymaker Sam Kass talks about how food impacts a child’s mind in addition to his or her body. A nutritious meal also lowers the risk of obesity in children and will keep them healthy and fit. “If we focus on the simple goal of properly nourishing ourselves, we could see a world that is more stable and secure; we could dramatically improve our economic productivity; we could transform our health care and we could go a long way in ensuring that the Earth can provide for generations to come. Food is that place where our collective efforts can have the greatest impact,” he says.

Watch: