3 Ted Talks that answer questions about your child’s education

There have been countless debates on the impact of the education system on children. While most parents rely on schools, some parents are adopting innovative methods of teaching children, from virtual learning to homeschooling. But how do we ensure a particular method of teaching is ideal for a child? Here are three Ted Talks that will answer your questions on how to effectively teach a child.

Kids can teach themselves

In this Ted Talk, educational researcher Sugata Mitra shares how kids figured out how to use a computer on their own and taught other children, as part of one of his projects. “He (a school drop-out) started to fiddle around with the touchpad…Eight minutes later, he looked from his hand to the screen, and he was browsing: he was going back and forth. When that happened, he started calling all the neighborhood children, like, children would come and see what’s happening over here. And by the evening of that day, 70 children were all browsing,” he reveals.

Mitra repeated the experiment with other children and found “that six- to 13-year-olds can self-instruct in a connected environment, irrespective of anything that we could measure. So if they have access to the computer, they will teach themselves, including intelligence.”

Do schools kill creativity?

Creativity expert Sir Ken Robinson, in his Ted Talk, makes a case for developing an education system that nurtures creativity. Children have an inherent capacity for innovation and that should be encouraged, says Robinson. Talking about the present education system, he adds, “Every education system on Earth has the same hierarchy of subjects. There isn’t an education system on the planet that teaches dance everyday to children the way we teach them mathematics. Why? Why not? I think this is rather important. I think math is very important, but so is dance. Children dance all the time if they’re allowed to, we all do…”

Let’s teach for mastery–not test scores

Education has become more about securing good marks in an examination rather than focusing on learning the subject well. In this Ted Talk, educator Sal Khan, shares how students can be turned into scholars by helping them master concepts at their own pace. And how will that help them? “One, the students can actually master the concepts, but they’re also building their growth mindset, they’re building grit, perseverance, they’re taking agency over their learning. And all sorts of beautiful things can start to happen in the actual classroom. Instead of it being focused on the lecture, students can interact with each other. They can get deeper mastery over the material,” adds Khan.