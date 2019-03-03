Watch: How books can empower your child

In these Ted Talks, experts talk about why your kids need to read more books.

Why a good book is a secret door

In this Ted Talk, award winning author Mac Barnett shares anecdotes to show how the art of fiction opens up a world of imagination in kids. “It’s what Coleridge called the willing suspension of disbelief or poetic faith, for those moments where a story, no matter how strange, has some semblance of the truth, and then you’re able to believe it…I think kids are the best audience for serious literary fiction.” he says.

How books can open your mind

“Books have given me a magic portal to connect with people of the past and the present. I know I shall never feel lonely or powerless again,” says Lisa Bu in her Ted Talk while talking about how reading can help broaden one’s worldview.

