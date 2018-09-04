Teachers’ Day 2018: 6 Bollywood movies that show why teachers are special

Teachers’ Day 2018: Watch these movies with kids. (Source: YouTube) Teachers’ Day 2018: Watch these movies with kids. (Source: YouTube)

The relationship between teachers and students has often been explored in Bollywood movies, some of which have inspired us all. A teacher is not just someone explaining textbooks in the classroom; their impact on a child’s life is much more than that. An ideal teacher would go out of their way to educate students, garnering respect and love from them. Here are some movies that you can watch with your children on Teacher’s Day to make them realise how special their teachers are:

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

This movie is about an eight-year-old dyslexic child Ishaan (played by Darsheel Safari), who has a hard time coping up with academics until he meets his new art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Aamir Khan), who uses remedial techniques to help him improve his reading and writing skills. Ishaan and Nikumbh’s relationship moves beyond the boundaries of the classroom to become the epitome of an ideal teacher-student bond.



Hichki (2018)

Apart from educating the audience about Tourette syndrome that Naina Mathur (played by Rani Mukerji) battles to live her dream as a teacher, Hichki also addresses the issue of unconventional methods of learning through which Mathur manages to discipline and educate underprivileged students, who turn out to be successful individuals in their respective fields.

Iqbal (2005)

This coming-of-age movie revolves around a deaf and mute village boy Iqbal (played by Shreyas Talpade) who overcomes all difficulties to fulfill his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team. Supporting Iqbal throughout his journey is his coach Mohit (played by Naseeruddin Shah).

Chalk n Duster (2016)

Starring Juhi Chawla and Shabana Azmi in lead roles, this movie throws light on problems surrounding the Indian private education system. It narrates the journey of two passionate teachers Vidya (played by Shabana) and Jyoti (played by Juhi) and their relationship with students. Things, however, take a turn when Kamini (played by Divya Dutta) is appointed as the principal, who is quite tyrannical. The teachers are discriminated against and suffer wrongful termination. The movie shows how the teachers finally manage to thwart the principal’s cruel intentions to save the school.

Black (2005)

This movie is reportedly inspired by the life and struggles of Hellen Keller. Black features Rani Mukerji as a blind, deaf and mute girl Michelle and her teacher Debraj Sahai (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who develops Alzheimer’s disease later. While Michelle’s family initially disapproves of Debraj’s harsh teaching methods, the girl eventually manages to graduate from college, thanks to his support.

3 Idiots (2009)

A movie that won the hearts of people across all age groups, 3 Idiots debunks the myths about rote learning, to encourage unconventional fun-learning methods through Rancho (played by Aamir Khan) or whom we later come to know as Phunsuk Wangdu, who starts a special school for kids. The movie also shows the evolution of the relationship between the college’s director Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe (played by Boman Irani) and his students.

Jagriti (1954)

The movie revolves around a rich boy Ajay (played by Rajkumar Gupta), who is a problem child and is sent to a boarding school by his grandfather. At the school, Ajay meets Shekhar (played by Abhi Bhattacharya), who uses unorthdox teaching methods to instill good values in students.