‘Teachers are handling children in a new environment, be patient with them’

“Let’s not tar all our teachers with a lack of respect for them,” said Robert Antony, a Bengaluru-based surgeon, who recently posted a video on YouTube to share his thoughts with other parents on online classes. Antony revealed he decided to talk about the matter after coming across a social media post criticising the ability of teachers who are taking online classes.

“Even now, when a parent requests me when I am about to operate on their baby…to come inside the operating theatre, the answer is a clear no. This is basically because no matter how skilled or experienced you may be in your job, doing it while being watched live changes the stakes,” he remarked.

Antony went on to talk about how a parent sits to teach their child at home, there are occasions when they end up raising their voice. “Put yourself in a situation where you are handling 20-40 students…It is not easy. Suddenly now, they (teachers) are having to teach online.”

“Working from home comes naturally to some of the professions…it does not adapt itself to schools very easily,” the surgeon commented. “Please do not put additional stress on these teachers who are learning,” he urged.

