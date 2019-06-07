Watch: Talking about periods to young girls

In this TED talk, social entrepreneur and co-founder of Menstrupedia Aditi Gupta talks about how she has used storytelling and sequential art to educate young girls about periods in a society where talking about periods is a taboo.

While girls nowadays get their periods in classes six and seven, our educational curriculum teaches them about menstruation only in standard eight and nine, she tells us. Aditi adds, “So school does not teach girls about periods, parents don’t talk about it. Where do the girls go? Two decades ago and now — nothing has changed.”

That’s when she and her husband Tuhin decided to create the comic book to help girls understand about periods comfortably. Aditi recalls, “So we decided to create a comic book, where the cartoon characters would enact these stories and educate girls about menstruation in a fun and engaging way. To represent girls in their different phases of puberty, we have three characters. Pinki, who has not gotten her period yet, Jiya who gets her period during the narrative of the book and Mira who has already been getting her period. There is a fourth character, Priya Didi. Through her, girls come to know about the various aspects of growing up and menstrual hygiene management.”

Watch the talk here: