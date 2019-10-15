How to throw a Frozen-themed party for your child, like Sunny Leone did

Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha Kaur Weber recently celebrated her fourth birthday, for which her parents threw a Frozen-themed party.

Advertising

Sharing beautiful pictures from the birthday party, the actress wrote on social media, “Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!”

The pictures from the party gave us glimpses of the props and decor–a blue-and-white snowy background, with Elsa dolls, and a blue cake featuring Elsa and Olaf. Birthday girl Nisha, twin siblings Asher and Noah and parents Sunny and Daniel Weber were dressed in white for the party.

How to organise a Frozen-themed birthday party

With the movie being extremely popular among children today, kids’ parties are now often designed on this theme. If your child is a fan of Frozen, you can also organise a party based on the theme for your little one. We spoke to Vaishali Gupta, founder, La Pitara (which organises themed parties) to get some tips on how to create the theme:

1. The colour scheme for a Frozen-themed party is blue, silver and white. So, parents can play a lot with these colours to set the theme. You can use cotton which gives the effect of snow. For a Frozen-themed party, you can create a ‘snowland’ with a dash of silver sprinkled on it.

Advertising

2. Snowflakes are an important element of the theme and are available in the market. You can hang the snowflakes from the walls or any place that adds to the decor.

Also Read: ‘Birthday parties made me a wreck, till my twins rescued me’

3. Olaf is a fun element of the Frozen theme and kids love the character. You can make the character using paper, paper lanterns or balls, with a bright nose sticking out, which kids really enjoy.

4. For sisters Princess Elsa and Princess Anna, you can use printed digital cut-outs of their pictures which can be used to decorate the walls or used on standees.

5. Lots of crystals can be used because the scene has to be a little flashy.

6. As for the birthday cake, there are lots of options available based on the Frozen theme. The cake is mostly blue and white in colour, with pictures of the Disney characters on top.

7. For the clothes, you can look for Elsa dresses and hairbands that are available in Disney stores as well as costume shops. Kids can dress up as various characters from the movie and attend the party.

8. For return gifts, there are ready-made Disney kits available. Carry-on duffle bags with Frozen themes can also be bought, apart from stationery items based on Elsa, Anna and other characters. These items will be available in any good toy shop.

Also Read| How Muggles can throw a Harry Potter theme party for kids