Playlists for kids: Here’s what parents around the world have been tuning in to

Parents around the world have been looking for ways and means to keep their children entertained and engaged while in quarantine. From read-alouds to DIY craft ideas, they have been using every possible tool to keep their kids engrossed in something while they meet their professional obligations.

According to the music streaming app Spotify, many parents are turning to all things audio — from soothing songs to suspenseful stories to stream for their little ones on the app. It said that for the period between March 17–23, when many adults and children around the world stayed home, it was found that parents had been playing lullabies to help their children sleep, along with some podcasts that spark curiosity.

Music for every moment

According to a press release shared by the app, most parents have been turning to soothing music of late, to get their little ones to sleep, while getting themselves down for a nap as well. Playlists like ‘Baby Sleep’, ‘Music Box Lullabies’, and ‘Baby Sleep Aid: Rain Sounds’ are some of the top-streamed kids and family playlists globally.

While calming music has been a hit, families are filling waking hours with plenty of upbeat music, too. Soundtracks like ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Frozen 2’, as well as Disney sing-alongs, have seen an increase in streams. Older kids are likely enjoying Kidz Bop’s takes on recent pop songs, with ‘Old Town Road’, ‘Señorita’, and ‘Dance Monkey’ being streamed the most, the release said.

If you are trying to limit your kids’ screen time, the music streaming app has also come up with a list of some suggestions for podcasts.

Podcasts for playtime

Story Pirates (ages 3+)

The Story Pirates—an especially popular pick for listeners in the past week—aren’t your typical swashbuckling sailors. They don’t steal gold, pillage villages, or claim land; they’re searching for a different kind of treasure: kids’ wildest, most imaginative stories. Each week, the crew aboard the Story Pirates’ ship—including world-class actors, comedians, improvisers, and musicians—takes original stories from real kids around the country and turns them into a wildly-funny comedy podcast for kids.

Chompers (ages 3-7)

Make brushing time easy with this morning and night show for kids. Kids will hear jokes, riddles, stories, fun facts, silly songs, and more that’ll keep them giggling while they brush their teeth for the full two minutes that dentists recommend. To help your family build good brushing habits—something that is especially important as dentist trips in the near future may be limited—Chompers counts the times you brush and celebrates your streaks.

Every Little Thing (ranges by episode, 7+)

Who invented pants? How did ‘pink for girls’ and ‘blue for boys’ happen? What do dogs say when they bark? Every Little Thing is here to answer your kids’ (and your own) burning questions. Recent episodes include ‘Is It Weird to Be Nice to Alexa?,’ ‘Symphony Secrets: Dirt from the Pit,’ and ‘Anesthesia and a Mysterious Chili Cheese Fry Craving.’

The Two Princes (preteens and teens)

Another top podcast from the past week: The Two Princes. When Prince Rupert sets out to break the mysterious curse that is destroying his kingdom, he is ready to face whatever dastardly villain or vile monster stands in his way. What he isn’t prepared for are the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the handsome Amir, a rival prince on a quest to save his own realm. Forced to team up, the two princes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms is following their hearts. Plus, there are even more adventures in Season 2.

