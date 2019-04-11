Spider-Man to Ant-Man: Animated Marvel movies you can watch with kids

Not all Marvel movies are really that kid-friendly given the kind of themes they explore along with some violent scenes which may not be appropriate for all ages. So, if you want to introduce your kids to some of the Marvel superheroes, here are some kid-friendly movies you can watch with your child:

Marvel Super Hero Adventures

In this animated miniseries, superheroes from the Marvel Universe are seen giving life lessons to kids through stories. (Age: 5+)

Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel

This is a cross-over episode of the series Phineas and Ferb that featured Marvel superheroes. There are comical encounters among the characters, who then team up to save the world from villains. (Age: 5+)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (TV show)

A retelling of Peter Parker’s evolution into Spider-Man, the show focuses on how he juggles the alter-egos of a superhero and a teenager. There are some scenes of conflict and battles so parental supervision is advisable. (Age: 5+)

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot

This is a collection of animated shorts that follow Rocket Raccoon and Groot’s experiences before they become Guardians of the Galaxy. There is a lot of adventure which kids will surely enjoy watching. (Age: 5+)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (TV show)

This show has superhero-style violence in the form of hand-to-hand fighting with villains and use of shock wands. So, parental supervision is advisable although it is kid-friendly. (Age: 8+)

Ant-Man (TV show)

This short series follows Ant-Man fighting his nemesis such as Yellowjacket, Whirlwind, Egghead and miniature alien invasions along with Hope van Dyne / Wasp and Hank Pym. (Age: 8+)