Six child-friendly restaurants to check out

Once you’re a parent, you can say goodbye to the days when you could just grab your wallet and venture out to discover a hidden gem that makes the best risotto. The child-friendliness of an eatery is an important factor in narrowing down your search.

By Anmol Dham

Here’s our list of six amazing restaurant chains, with outlets in most major cities of India, which you should definitely check out with your child.

Nando’s

Let’s start with a classic South African restaurant chain that even your parents have heard about. Nando’s, with its peri-peri flame-grilled masterpiece, deserves a mention in this because of a section in their menu that they call “Nandinos” where kids under 10 choose a meal that has all the flavours they love minus the spice they hate. Not only that, they hand out special activity sheets that keeps your little one busy while he or she waits for his meal to be made.

Smoke House Deli

Why miss out on a classy casual diner where you can take your kid along? Smoke House Deli is designed with a retro feel that would definitely make your child curious but that’s not the reason it’s on the list. SHD went on a creative brainstorm when they introduced an activity book for little ones that also doubled up as a sticker menu card where they can build a meal with stickers.

Smaaash

Yes, it really is that cool with its three A’s. Smaaash is a gaming arcade turned food court that should be a no-brainer when it comes to where you want to take your kid with you. With virtual reality simulating football, cricket and even car-racing, that should keep your kid happy for days. With pub classics like a bowling alley and snooker tables, it’s fun for you and your child!

The Chocolate Room

Do you really want a reason why your child would be happy in a place that can make everything chocolate? With chocolate shakes to chocolate cakes and even chocolate pizzas, you’re going to have a tough time getting your kid out of there.

Jungle Jamboree

When a restaurant is themed around a jungle with a dedicated children’s section, you should worry about the bill and not the child. If the jungle gets a bit too much for your kid, there’s an underwater themed section as well. There’s a “7 Course on Table Buffet” to keep all hands busy, while having a great time!

Momo Café

There’s something uncanny about children and how they’re drawn like magnets to bouncy playhouses. With this luxury diner being the perfect place for a date, you can take your beloved out for a romantic lunch along with your kid, since the aforementioned bouncy playhouse is going to keep the little soul busy while you look into your partner’s eyes.