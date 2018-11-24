Watch: The highs and lows of growing up in a single-parent household

Stephanie Gonzalez, a girl raised in Chicago by her single mother and older brother, talks about the rise in single-parent households in America. In her Ted Talk, she highlights the challenges of a single-parent household from the perspective of a child.

Gonzalez goes on to talk about how single-parent households typically affect their children emotionally and takes a toll on their social lives too. Narrating her own experience of growing up in a single-parent household, Gonzalez goes on to speak about how the parent, who is busy with providing for the family, tends to be unavailable for the children’s emotional needs. Again, with the parent being away from the house, the eldest sibling is left with greater responsibility, that is taking care of the younger ones and managing other chores.

Living in a family with only parent…is a struggle but people can overcome this. If you are one of these people…talk to somebody that you trust or talk to your parent,” Gonzalez said.

