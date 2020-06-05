Sex education: ‘If we don’t talk to kids, they will head to the internet’

“Sex education is a very vast field. Unfortunately we just react to the word ‘sex’ in ‘sex education’ and we think it is only talking about sex. But that is absolutely far from truth,” Anju Kish, sexuality educator and founder, UnTaboo Education, told Express Parenting in a video interview.

Talking about how kids tend to be curious at a very early age, Kish said, “All of us have played the doctor-doctor game, which is nothing but curiosity about other people’s bodies.”

Kish highlighted how we skirt discussions around sex education at every step: when the child is young, we fear sex education would take away their innocence; during teenage years, we speculate kids might get thoughts in their minds which are not there. The end result is that we do not talk to children about the issue.

Age-appropriate sex education is crucial. “If we do not talk to them, that is when they are going to head to the internet. So the earlier you speak to the child, it is absolutely much better,” the sex educator added.

Parents need to step back and analyse the kind of stereotypes they are generating as adults, which becomes a part of a child’s conditioning.

Kish went on to talk about the various age-appropriate sex education classes she organises, for those as young as five-years-old to the age of 17-18. She also explained the concept of sexting and its dangers for a digital generation.

