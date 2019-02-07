Toggle Menu Sections
Rose Day 2019: Get your kids to make these DIY roses at home

Rose Day is held on February 7 to celebrate love. Help your child in making these DIY artificial roses of different colours at home.

Rose Day 2019: Help your kids in making a DIY rose (Source: Getty Images)

Is your child asking you what Rose Day stands for? You can explain to your kids how the flower came to be an expression of love. A popular myth is that the letters of the word ‘rose’ can be rearranged such that it spells Eros, the Greek god of love.

You can also explain to your kids what roses of different colours signify. While the red rose is popularly meant to signify love, a white rose denote unity and purity, a yellow rose is given to express feelings of friendship, and pink symbolises grace and elegance.

On Rose Day, get your kids to explore their creativity by making artificial roses of various colours at home from paper, clay and ribbons. Here’s how:

DIY rose made of paper

 

DIY rose made of clay

 

DIY rose made of ribbon

