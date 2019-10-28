Kids can participate in this reading challenge based on the theme of space

Celebrating ’50 years of humans landing on the moon’, British Council is hosting a Reading Challenge for kids in India, in line with this year’s theme of ‘Space Chase’.

Advertising

This challenge aims to inspire children to read for pleasure, improve their reading and writing skills and build confidence.

The challenge is open to kids between ages five and 11. Children will have to read at least six books in six weeks from a collection of handpicked titles by British Council. These include Astro Girl by Ken Wilson Max, There’s an alien in your book by Tom Fletcher, and Up in Space by Grace Jones, in the junior category, and Only You Can Save Mankind by Terry Pratchett, Level Up! by Tom Nicoll, and Amazing Transport – Journey Through the History of Transport by Tom Jackson, in the senior category of readers, among several others.

As part of the challenge, kids will also participate in workshops curated to improve their language skills by describing their favourite characters, writing book reviews, and storytelling and writing.

Advertising

The reading challenge is being held across various cities including Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The fee for participation in Rs 3000.

Here are some other books based on the theme of space that your kids would enjoy reading.