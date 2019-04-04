5 podcasts that make parenting a breeze

By Gautam Raj Anand

Advertising

There are no rules really for parenting as every individual develops their signature style of raising their kids only after they are born. However, for millennials, parenting is much tougher than it was for the generations before them. This is because a major chunk of millennials are working 24*7, travelling, exercising and socialising, which leaves very little time for them to read or discuss parenthood matters with their respective partners or take advice from experts. Parenting is a vast subject with no end to information, but the time to process that information is sparse.

You know what you do have time for? Podcasts. Whether you have 10 minutes or an hour, you can listen, laugh and learn while you travel to work, work out or do chores around the house. The dawn of podcasts is indeed making life easier for parents who are looking to learn about the best ways of raising their children. If you too are a parent looking to take expert help without spending too much time on the endeavour, here are some great podcasts you must listen to:

The Parent Hood by The Bump Class

The Parent Hood is the ultimate source for parents to get answers to questions they really want to ask. From child healthcare to relationship troubles, the podcast covers everything in an impartial, engaging manner. The best part about the podcast is that it offers professional advice which is delivered by experts. So, parents who are confused and overwhelmed can find answers and much needed solace.

Advertising

TEDTalks Kids and Family

Available in multiple languages, this podcast initiates engaging, fun and pertinent conversations about raising children and maintaining a happy, healthy family. These talks are delivered by the world’s leading experts who have been on stage at the numerous TED and TEDx events across the world.

Expecting by Orange Noise

This podcast is a humorous take on the journey from finding out about pregnancy to becoming first-time parents. While being extremely funny, it also touches upon major challenges that are faced by parents. From picking out baby names together to being uncomfortably overdue, this is a fun, first-hand experience of a couple through a series of eight episodes.

Hello Baby by Matt and Angela Lanter

Hosted by popular actor Matt Lanter and his blogger wife Angela Lanter, this is a sequel to their pregnancy related podcast ‘Hello Bump’. This time around, Matt and Angela are giving their listeners insights into life with a baby. Through the podcast, they offer parents a look into their lives so that they can learn from their mistakes and share their joy as well.

Difficult Conversations with Your Kids by The Indian Express Audio

Hosted by a parent and psychology professional, this podcast, as its name suggests, teaches parents how to talk about tricky subjects with their children. Many parents might find it hard to initiate conversations about topics such as body image, divorce, gender and sexuality, and more. Through this podcast, parents can learn exactly how to tackle these difficult questions that children tend to ask.

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Hubhopper.)