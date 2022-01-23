Organic make-up will not damage your child’s skin; here’s why

The skin of a child is different from that of an adult, as it is more sensitive. In their teenage years, they may want to experiment with makeup, and as such, it is important for parents to make such products accessible to them that will not cause any harm to their skin.

Occasionally wearing a bit of makeup is considered all right, too, as your child may just be experimenting with their likes and dislikes and expressing themselves, says Nehaa Juneja, the founder of SkinWorks.

According to her, a few ingredients that you won’t find in natural makeup are:

1. Synthetic preservatives: Natural makeup is free of preservatives that extend the shelf life of the product.

2. Synthetic dyes and pigments: They are used in regular makeup to achieve bright colours. Instead of synthetic pigments, natural makeup relies on natural sources.

3. Synthetic fragrances: They are a chemical mixture, but they aren’t listed on product labels. These scents aren’t found in natural cosmetics.

“While it is fun for your child to put on makeup, it’s also important they learn how to care for their skin. It’s critical to remove makeup. Kids’ skin is sensitive, and if they want to wear makeup, whether natural or organic, they must be responsible enough to clean their face afterwards,” says Juneja.

Precautions for safety

The only thing that parents must keep in mind is that the makeup their child is wearing is safe. “Organic makeup products are a good option. Choosing products that don’t contain any chemical-based ingredients is a great way to encourage your child’s creativity. Children can have fun without worrying about their skin thanks to innovative formulations and vibrant colours,” she adds.

Less is more

According to Juneja, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and shea butter are among the moisturising and secure ingredients used in these products. It is crucial to remove all harmful ingredients found in regular makeup and replace them with organic and natural alternatives. “Encourage your teen to start small and build up gradually, as it is always easier to add than to subtract.”

Here are two makeup DIYs you can try with your kid:

* Rose blush

Make your own rose blush by grinding a handful of sun-dried rose petals into powder — one teaspoon arrowroot powder and your rosy blush is complete. Rose contains a number of vitamins and antioxidants that aid in the treatment of dry skin, while arrowroot powder smoothens and silkens skin by drying out any blemishes or rashes.

* Aloe primer

Aloe vera gel naturally helps reduce fine lines and restores radiance, while rose water has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in the reduction of redness and acne. Combine four tablespoons of aloe vera gel, two tablespoons of rose water and a few drops of honey in a bowl. Place this mixture in an airtight container and use it as a face primer whenever you want.

