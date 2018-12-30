On New Year’s Eve, watch these 5 movies with kids

If you are staying at home this New Year’s Eve, you can celebrate the day with your children by watching these five movies together.

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

This animated movie is a sequel to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, where Rudolph and Santa set out to look for Happy, the Baby New Year, before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Winnie the Pooh, who kept a gift for Piglet in an empty honey pot, misplaces it and then keeps searching till New Year’s Eve. Pooh reaches Rabbit’s house, where he and his three other friends make New Year’s resolutions to change.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

A supernatural comedy film, Ghostbusters II is about four parapsychologists who save New York City from evil around New Year’s Eve.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

This movie is about a boy named Charlie Brown, who tries to write a book report during the holidays, even though he cannot stop thinking about the big New Year’s party that his friends will be attending.

High School Musical (2006)

This popular film, the first installment of the High School Musical Trilogy, begins on a New Year’s Eve, where two high school juniors meet and eventually try out for the lead parts in their high school musical.