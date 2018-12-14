This new toy is making children yell and parents aren’t happy

Called Yellies, a new toy collection has grabbed parents’ attention but not for the right reasons. That’s because these new toy spiders require children to yell at them to function. And you thought only parents yelled at their child to get them to react?

“The louder you yell, the faster they go,” reads the official website of the toy company Hasbro.

Designed for children aged five and up, the toy spider basically responds to sound and moves according to the noise level. One can clap, play music or even sing for the Yellies to respond. Only the sound has to be loud enough for the spider to move.

Ever since the toy hit the market, parents have taken to social media to express their discontent, with many criticising it.

Hilary Hard, a mother from Alabama, for instance, shared on social media her experience of making her child play with the toy, who kept screaming and cried. “10 years from now we’ll be discussing this in therapy,” she wrote.

Many parents have been curious about what made the toy company come up with such an idea, while condemning it. Here’s how netizens responded:

yellies have got to be the stupidest toy on the market right now and this is coming from someone with two — SWEET POTATO (NON-GMO) (@hottiehaughty) December 14, 2018

The person who invented this toy is clearly not a parent. pic.twitter.com/DQGsrn58mI — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) December 12, 2018

i just found out about these real actual toys called yellies. they’re shaped like spiders and they move when you yell at them and the speed at which they move depends on the volume at which you yell. so my only question is, why? pic.twitter.com/keHyomusFh — water enthusiast (@yoosbox) December 3, 2018

Jasraman Grewal, father to a seven-year-old boy, told Express Parenting: “I think it’s perfect for children because it’s so unpredictably interactive. Children really love interactive toys, and I am quite surprised by how smartly it has been designed. I really think it will make a great gift where large numbers of children are involved. Though it seems like it may bring the house down.”

Another parent said, “There might be many such toys, which may be exasperating, but they are at least better than increased exposure to screen time.”