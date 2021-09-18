Neev Book Award 2021 to honour children’s authors in virtual ceremony

Neev Literature Festival, which showcases distinguished children’s authors, will conduct a virtual ceremony for Neev Book Award 2021 on September 25.

Neev Book Award was started in 2018 to “promote and encourage high-quality children’s literature from India,” reads a press statement. The books shortlisted for this year speaks of the diversity of children’s literature while reflecting a rapidly changing and rising India.

The list comprises a mix of genres–mythological fantasy, historical fiction, realistic fiction, and non-fiction based on the Delhi Sultanate, World Wars, Indian Independence, and other current events.

“Too many ‘Ideas of India’ are missing from the global children’s narrative. Guru Gobind Singh’s counsel ‘Recognise all humanity as one’ echoed by Philosophy Professor Martha Nussbaum’s belief that hearing stories about the lives of others lets us imagine how they feel and learn something about ourselves, is why missing Indian stories are needed to complete the global narrative,” Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, co-founder and curator of Neev Literature Festival for Children, said in a statement.

“The 2021 Neev Book Award shortlist has India’s stories rooted in tribal societies and urban lives driven by global similarities…Our cities from Chennai, to Mumbai and Delhi, from Ooty to Deolali come alive in the many stories,” she added.

The winners of the award will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a citation.

The event will start at 3 pm with a keynote conversation between Kavita and Ruskin Bond. It is open for children, educators, parents or other lovers of children’s literature.