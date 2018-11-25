6 movies with life lessons for kids

You don’t need to pick a moment to discuss issues that matter with your child; these movies will do that for you. Have fun watching these films and get talking about what they stand for.

Brave (2012)

A firm favourite with kids, this Disney film about a princess who refuses to marry an air-headed prince is a great lesson in feminism. And, did we mention that our princess, Merida, is also an archer? This has a lovely message on standing up for what you believe in.

Babe (1995)

Pigs don’t have a purpose, or that’s what Cat in the film would have us believe. But Babe, an orphan who’s been won at a contest in a country fair, has other ideas and decides to think outside the box, writing his own destiny.

Happy Feet (2006)

This is a popular film, which is worth a revisiting with the kids. The heartfelt animated film has Mumble, an Antarctic penguin, as the star who is looking for his song. Unlike the other penguins, all Mumble can do is manage a few croaks. He’s expelled from the community, but turns his story around when he meets new friends who discover that his true calling is tap dancing, after all. It pays to follow one’s heart and believe in oneself!

Dear Dumb Diary (2013)

Don’t go by the name…this family-friendly movie has a strong message. Jamie is surrounded by her classmates, who she believes to be more beautiful than her plain self. Through this movie, parents can discuss ideas of positive body image and the concept of inner beauty as the “average” student negotiates relationships and challenges with her peers.

Inside Out (2015)

Emotions can be confusing, whether you’re a child or an adult. Get set for a journey through 11-year-old Riley’s mind as she struggles through the emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust as she moves to a new city. It encourages conversations around mental health among family members, a good starting point to broach the topic with kids.

Up (2009)

If you set your mind on something, the universe conspires to make your dream come true. Retired balloon salesman and widower Carl Frederickson decides to travel up, up and away with his house in tow to achieve his wife’s dream of visiting Paradise Falls, he’s not prepared for stowaway boy scout Russell. What follows is a heartwarming adventure about following your dreams.