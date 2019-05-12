Mother’s Day 2019: Six ways to celebrate as a new mom

Mother’s Day 2019: If you’re a new mom, self-indulgence is hard to come by, with your newborn requiring constant care. Chances are you’re desperately craving sleep and a chance to perhaps go out with your partner or girlfriends. Make your first Mother’s Day a special occasion by doing these six things.

1. Take the day off

Get out of those pajamas and allow your partner or friends to book you a nice dinner where you can indulge in your favourite dishes and let yourself feel special. You can ask a family member to take over baby duties.

2. Click pictures

Get yourself a Polaroid camera or go ahead and book a photoshoot if you like, where you can pose with the baby and your partner. Dress up, pick out matching clothes for the baby and get a family shoot to remember.

3. Buy yourself something nice

How about some jewellery to mark your first Mother’s Day? You could engrave the special date with a message on the pendant, as a keepsake. You can also buy matching silver cutlery for the baby and you, inscribed with a loving message.

4. Take a nap

A well-deserved nap is on top of any new mom’s list of priorities. Get out those scented candles, draw the curtains and drift into blissful sleep, while your partner looks after the baby.

5. Weekend getaway

Didn’t have time for a babymoon? There’s no reason you can’t plan a vacation now, with or without the baby. Get away for some quality family time for a staycation at a city resort or elsewhere for an extended holiday.

6. Write a letter to your baby

Your first Mother’s Day is special, so how about writing a note for your baby to reads when he or she grows up? It’ll be fun to read together years later.