Meghan-Harry have chosen a gender-neutral nursery for royal baby Archie. Here’s how you can design one too

With royal baby Archie in the house, new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly got a gender-neutral nursery designed for their son at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. For the baby’s nursery, the royal parents went for a monochrome palette of whites and greys with the help of design director Vicky Charles, according to a royal expert.

Like the royal couple, many parents are now choosing to design a gender-neutral nursery for their baby instead of imposing girl vs boy stereotypes on the little one. If you are planning one too, here are some tips to follow:

Colour

For a gender-neutral nursery for your baby, pick a colour besides the customary pink or blue. You can choose a light, neutral colour such as shades of white, beige or cream, to create a calm place for the baby to sleep and grow in. You can add pops of gender-neutral bright colours with wall-hangings, graphic wallpaper or accessories to make it more vibrant.

Theme

Think beyond the traditional motifs of florals for girls and sports for boys. Non-gender-specific themes can range from alphabets or animals to nature or fictional characters.

Neutral furniture

From a crib to a changing table, pick them in colours that are not gender-specific, in white or grey, for instance. And make sure the furniture is functional and not oversized for the room.

Accessories

Metallic accessories in gold, silver or brass will make your gender-neutral nursery look chic.

Decorative accents

Decorate the nursery like any other room since you would be spending a major part of your day in that room with your baby.