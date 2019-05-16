Toggle Menu Sections
Meghan-Harry have chosen a gender-neutral nursery for royal baby Archie. Here’s how you can design one too

Like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, many parents are now choosing to design a gender-neutral nursery for their baby instead of imposing girl vs boy stereotypes on the little one. If you are planning one too, here are some tips to follow.

harry, meghan markle, royal baby archie, gender neutral nursery
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have got a gender-neutral nursery designed for baby Archie. (Source: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

With royal baby Archie in the house, new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly got a gender-neutral nursery designed for their son at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. For the baby’s nursery, the royal parents went for a monochrome palette of whites and greys with the help of design director Vicky Charles, according to a royal expert.

Like the royal couple, many parents are now choosing to design a gender-neutral nursery for their baby instead of imposing girl vs boy stereotypes on the little one. If you are planning one too, here are some tips to follow:

Colour

For a gender-neutral nursery for your baby, pick a colour besides the customary pink or blue. You can choose a light, neutral colour such as shades of white, beige or cream, to create a calm place for the baby to sleep and grow in. You can add pops of gender-neutral bright colours with wall-hangings, graphic wallpaper or accessories to make it more vibrant.

gender neutral nursery ideas
You can brighten up the monochrome-coloured room with pops of bright colour. (Source: Project Nursery/Pinterest)

Theme

Think beyond the traditional motifs of florals for girls and sports for boys. Non-gender-specific themes can range from alphabets or animals to nature or fictional characters.

gender neutral nursery
Choose a gender-neutral theme for the nursery. (Source: Adoren studio/Pinterest)

Neutral furniture

From a crib to a changing table, pick them in colours that are not gender-specific, in white or grey, for instance. And make sure the furniture is functional and not oversized for the room.

gender neutral nursery ideas
Choose gender-neutral functional furniture. (Source: babynurseryideas/Instagram)

Accessories

Metallic accessories in gold, silver or brass will make your gender-neutral nursery look chic.

gender neutral nursery ideas
Use metallic accessories. (Source: Sugar and Cloth)

Decorative accents

Decorate the nursery like any other room since you would be spending a major part of your day in that room with your baby.

