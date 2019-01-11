Makar Sankranti 2019: How to celebrate the festival with kids

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated this year on January 14, which will go on till January 15. Various regions across the country observe unique traditions to celebrate the day with family and friends. On this occasion, we bring you some tips on how to celebrate the harvest festival with your children.

1. Tell your kids about the festival

Explain to your child the significance of Makar Sankranti and how it is celebrated in various parts of the country. A festival in the Hindu calendar, it is observed every year in January. It marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara or Capricorn, marking the end of winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

2. Help your kids make kites

One of the major attractions of Makar Sankranti, especially among children, is kite flying. This year, teach your child how to make a DIY kite. Host a kite flying competition for your child and his or her friends, or just take part in it yourself.

3. Involve your child in cooking delicacies

Makar Sankranti will be a good opportunity to get your child inside the kitchen. Involve him or her in cooking foods like til (sesame) ladoos, halwa, kheer, Undhiyu or makki-di-roti, among other traditional dishes.

4. Make rangoli

Take this opportunity to encourage your child to be creative and make a colourful rangoli. Instead of bombarding the little one with instructions, let him or her follow their instincts.

5. Visit fairs

A lot of states in the country organise special melas on this occasion, from Magha mela in Uttar Pradesh, Makar mela in Odisha to Poush mela in West Bengal. Visit the mela in your city and let your kids enjoy themselves.