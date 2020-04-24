Let your child experience the virtual thrill of riding these Disney rides

When was the last time you took your tot to an amusement park? While it may have been a while, now you can make them relive the experience from the comfort of your couch. That is right — Disney has made it possible for your entire family to enjoy some of the most sought-after rides. So, even if both Disney World and Disneyland are temporarily closed, these rides are still available. In fact, earlier this month, Disney had released a new video of the virtual ride-through of classic Disney Parks attraction, ‘It’s A Small World’, a favourite around the globe.

If you have the time, you too can experience this ride with your child. Listen to the beloved song play out in the background and get nostalgic, too. There is a reason this ride is loved so much by kids and adults alike. And maybe, now is when you find out why.

Check out these other Disney attractions for when your child is getting incredibly bored.

So what if you have never been to Disney’s Hollywood Studios before? Now, you will be able to. All you have to do is play this video of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and you will be able to live the experience like you are physically there!

Space Mountain at Walt Disney World is uncanny. This is a POV video, meaning someone took the effort to sit and record the whole thing for you to experience it like you are physically present there. And this is what makes the ride so realistic.

If your child is a fan of Frozen, you must make them experience this ride.

And if they like Peter Pan, then Peter Pan’s Flight at the Walt Disney World will become their most favourite ride.

Here are some more rides that are both child-friendly and interesting:

Watching videos of rides and roller coasters is a great way to spend time. On days when your child does not feel like doing anything else, and you are not feeling too productive either, give yourself a break and sit down in front of the television to experience the thrill. It is okay to be a child sometimes, and it is fun to share these moments with your family. Also, when the world will get back to normal, you will have a fair idea of what kind of amusement park rides you will sit on and which Disney attraction is your family’s favourite.

