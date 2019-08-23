Krishna Janmashtami 2019: How to celebrate the day with kids

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: From narrating to kids interesting stories about Lord Krishna to making special peacock feather crafts with them, here are some activities that you can do with your child to celebrate the day.

1. Dress your kids in Radha or Krishna attire

On this special occasion, dress up your kids in Krishna or Radha’s clothes. You won’t be able to take your eyes off your little one.

2. Decorate curd pot

Dahi Handi is a popular tradition associated with Janmashtami. For this, ask your child to decorate the curd pot you would use, as per their imagination without giving them too many instructions.

3. DIY Janmashtami special crafts

Besides decorating the pot, help your kids make Janmashtami special DIY crafts like feather hat, flute and cards.

4. Introduce books on Krishna

This would be a great time to talk to your kids about the stories of Lord Krishna and the significance of Janmashtami. Get your child some books on Krishna and read it with them.

5. Prepare a skit

Now that your child has learnt about Krishna, help them prepare a skit depicting his birth. You can help them write the dialogues for the scenes, plan the costumes and even perform with your child.

6. Make traditional dishes

Treat your child to traditional foods like Panjiri, Kheer and Gopalkala, among other recipes that your child will enjoy.