Kids getting bored? Keep them engaged with these 20 riddles

Try these interesting brain teasers with your child.

What do you do when you have both a bored child at home, who wants your constant attention, and a pressing work-related deadline? You try and find ways to keep your kid engaged with something so you can quickly finish your work. But, if you are struggling of late, worry not. We have compiled a list of 20 riddles that will keep them amused for hours on end. Read on.

What’s bright orange with green on top and sounds like a parrot?

A carrot!

What becomes wetter the more it dries?

A towel.

Where can you find cities, towns, shops, and streets but no people?

A map.

What word is spelled wrong in the dictionary?

Wrong.

What can you hear and control, but not see or touch?

Your voice.

I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even. What number am I?

Seven.

I am following you and copying your every move. Yet you can never touch me or catch me. What am I?

A shadow.

What has to be broken before you can use it?

An egg.

What goes up but never comes back down?

Your age.

What has hands, but can’t clap?

A clock.

You draw a line. Without touching it, how do you make it a longer line?

You draw a shorter line next to it.

What can you break, even if you never pick it up or touch it?

A promise.

John’s father has three sons: Jim, Jack, and what is the name of the third son?

John!

What kind of band never plays music?

A rubber band.

Which month of the year has 28 days?

All of them.

I have no life, but I can die. What am I?

A battery.

You walk into a room which contains a match, a kerosene lamp, a candle, and a fireplace. What would you light first?

The match.

What is full of holes but still holds water?

A sponge.

Three men were in a boat. It capsized, but only two got their hair wet. Why?

One was bald.

What two things can you never eat for breakfast?

Lunch and dinner.

These riddles are guaranteed to leave your child in splits.

