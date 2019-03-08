Women’s Day 2019: Enjoy these 10 family movies with your daughter

There’s nothing like a wholesome movie to teach lessons on girl power!

Matilda (1996)

Directed by Danny DeVito, Matilda is a much loved character created by author Roald Dahl. The little girl, a genius who aces academics despite her dysfunctional family, uses her telekinesis skills to settle scores, both at home and with her malicious teacher at school. This fantasy comic packs in a lesson in being strong, fearless and believing in oneself.

Moana (2016)

This Polynesian damsel believes in saving those in distress, rather than the reverse in this family animation film. Watch as this brave little girl sets sail on an adventure of a lifetime to rescue her people and discover more about her own identity.

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

A first-generation Indian immigrant living in Britain struggles to join a girls’ soccer team as she faces opposition from her parents, who believe she’s rebelling against an Indian code of conduct. This coming of age film about chasing one’s dreams is perfect to watch with your daughter!

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

So, Tiana meets her perfect man, but what’s next? This Disney princess’ world goes around with her dream of opening her own eatery, serving dishes created by her father’s recipes. The animation film sends an important message to young girls about pursuing their goals.

Mulan (1998)

This Disney heroine isn’t waiting around for any prince to rescue her. To protect her family, peasant girl Mulan takes her elderly father’s place in the Imperial Army, disguised as a man. Even after her identity is revealed, her extreme training helps her battle the Huns all alone. A true lesson in feminism!

English Vinglish (2012)

In this feel-good family film, the late Sridevi plays a housewife who runs a ‘laddoo’ business from home. Taken for granted by her husband and kids, who make fun of her lack of English skills, she enrolls secretly in a language class on her trip to the US. She, of course, passes with flying colours, making her family realise that their misconceptions.

Whale Rider (2003)

In this classic family film, only males are allowed as successors to the leader of this New Zealand tribe. Can Pai prove them wrong, after her twin brother dies at birth, leaving her as the only choice? Watch how she attempts to prove to her traditional grandfather that she is more than capable of assuming the mantle.

Brave (2012)

Merida has no interest in playing with dolls and being prim and proper. Instead, this brave princess would rather play with bows and arrows. Watch how she proves her family wrong, along with battling a curse, in this inspired animation.

Nil Battey Sannata (2016)

In this engaging film, a single mother who is struggling to drive home the value of a sound education to her school-going daughter, decides to enroll herself. The rollercoaster ride conveys the power of love as well as the importance of education.

Neerja (2016)

The biographical thriller of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who saved the lives of 359 passengers from hijackers, on board a Pan Am flight is a must watch for a lesson in real heroism. She was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, becoming the youngest person to receive it. Younger kids might find the intensity of the film difficult to process, so it might be advisable to watch it with slightly older children.