International Day of Girl Child 2019: Teach kids about girls’ rights through these 6 shows

International Day of Girl Child 2019: This day is being observed annually since 2012 to raise awareness about women empowerment. Not just your daughters, even your sons need to learn about gender equality from a young age to grow up to be responsible people. Here are some fun and inspirational animated shows with strong female protagonists who stand up for their rights and are not bowed down by society.

Advertising

1. Brave

This animated fantasy film revolves around Merida who actually opposes marriage. She is an independent archer who defies ancient customs and through her journey, discovers the true meaning of being brave.

2. Mulan

This film is based on the Chinese legendary female warrior Hua Mulan who would disguise as a man to take her aged father’s place in the army. Mulan is a princess of colour who shows that women are no less than men in anything.

3. Kim Possible

This is a comedy-adventure television series about eponymous Kim Possible who is an example of how women can be strong, intelligent and athletic. The series beautifully explores the theme of girl power.

Advertising

4. Dora the Explorer

Dora is a seven-year-old Latina girl who loves to go on quests even if she has to overcome obstacles in the way.

5. Moana

Moana, the strong-willed daughter of Polynesian origin goes against her father and village chief’s orders and heads to the ocean in search of a legendary demigod.

6. Mira, Royal Detective

As the name suggests, this series in based on an Indian-origin female protagonist, and is slated to air in 2020. Mira is a commoner who is appointed as a royal detective to solve a mystery that involves saving the kingdom’s young prince.