Independence Day 2019: Five activities for kids to celebrate the day

By Kuhoo Gupta

At the stroke of midnight, India declared its independence on August 15, 1947 and woke to new life and freedom. Independence Day is celebrated with great splendour, love and respect as the nation commemorates its special status and freedom from its 200-year-old British colonial rule.

Independence Day is celebrated throughout the nation with a great sense of extraordinary emotion, remembering the sacrifices of many of our freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Lakshmibai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bhagat Singh, etc, who put their lives on the line. As parents, it is equally important to pass on the feeling of patriotism to future generations.

Below are some interesting activities for kids through which they can actively participate to understand the importance of Independence Day.

Flag-hoisting

The national flag is the emblem of national pride and dignity. The wheel represents the dynamism of peaceful change. A flag-hoisting ceremony serves as the prime event on the occasion. The day is incomplete without hoisting our tricolour national flag. Flag-hoisting takes place early morning, almost everywhere, in our housing societies, government organisations, historical monuments, schools and colleges, etc. It’s very important for our child to know that the tricolour is connected with the sentiments of every Indian and thus they must develop the love for the same. You can take your child to these places and let them participate in the celebrations. It is also mandatory to sing our national anthem during flag-hoisting and thus, it is a good idea to help your kids memorise it beforehand.

Fancy dress competition

This is a much loved and popular activity for young kids. Children love to dress up and we can make them become any of the freedom fighters this day. The most famous characters played till now are Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Laxmibai, Sarojini Naidu, etc. It is a channel for kids to learn to control their emotional responses and at the same time feel very connected to the character. This activity propels your child to research more about the character they are playing.

Patriotic movies

No other day is as wonderful as Independence Day and Republic Day to watch patriotic movies with your kids. These movies leave a big impact on everyone. They have the power to make your child conscious about the valour, patriotism and spirit of sacrifice in the armed forces. It has the ability to develop or reshape the opinion in children.

Take your child to the museum for a historic walk

You can find out many historic places in your city and plan a meaningful family trip. Children are often fascinated with visiting new places, especially which are appealing to their eyes. Museums inspire kids to interact profoundly with the surroundings and help to foster plenty of positive memories to treasure forever.

Drawing and painting

Children of all age groups love indulging in drawing and painting. To mark the importance of Independence Day, the topics for drawing and painting can emphasise and revolve around sovereignty and freedom of the country. And a toddler can actually learn to draw the tricolour flag to lock the importance of it forever.

(The writer is founder of The K Junction.)